Central and Southwest Virginia experts outline the impacts of most recent interest rate raise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Reserve once again raised interest rates by .75% Wednesday as efforts continue to slow inflation. These are big spikes when it comes to interest rates but was expected by many. It’s clear though, that the fight against inflation is not over.

“Chairman Powell indicated that this might be the last of the big ones. But at the same time, the Fed is far from being done yet. Inflation is not under control at all,” said David Bieri, associate professor of public policy in Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs.

So how do we get inflation under control? That continues to be top of mind for those in southwest Virginia and across the country.

“Well, we would see an economic slowdown, this is what needs to happen. One thing is clear, the Fed has indicated as early as August, that a so called soft landing, of slowing things down, minimizing the pain will not happen. Which is why the Fed remains very aggressive. So the only thing that will take, “the punch bowl away from that party,” is for unemployment to go up. There has to be pain in the economy somewhere,” said Bieri.

Bieri said the question is no longer if the U.S. will face a recession, but when.

“Recession will come but whether it’s 18 months from now, or five years from now, this is where people differ,” said Bieri.

Whether directly or indirectly, the raising of interest rates impact the everyday ambitions of homebuyers.

“These hikes that we’re seeing the Fed have, they’re the main combat that they’re using to try to get inflation under control. So they’re not directly related to mortgage rates. But as the Fed is creating these hikes to try to combat inflation, it’s having its secondary effect on the mortgage backed security market, which is leading to higher rates, because the general thought or the fear is that inflation is still rising, which is going to lead to mortgage rates continuing to rise,” said Kevin Filiberto, loan officer with Movement Mortgage.

Mortgage rates rising can be a big blow to potential homebuyers.

“To keep their payment the same, they’d probably have to drop their budget anywhere from you know, 30 to $50,000, maybe even more,” Filiberto.

Filiberto said that potential homebuyers shouldn’t lose help when it comes to finding a house. But also right now might be a good time for them re-evaluate their budgets.

Though there are a lot of unknowns on inflation, we’ll soon learn how many jobs the U.S. added in October which can give us at least a glimpse into where everything is heading.

