Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville Police Department to hold open house for public to tour new headquarters

Danville Police Department
Danville Police Department(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting an open house for the public to see its new headquarters.

The open house will take place Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event allows residents to take a tour of the new state-of-the-art facility, ask questions and enjoy light refreshments. There will also be a recruitment officer onsite to speak to people about open positions at the police department.

“This new facility houses the Danville Police Department, but this building is for the community,” explained Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department. “So, we want to make sure that the community is able to tour it. We have a community engagement room. If individuals in the community would like to have conversations with officers or host a community meeting, they can reach out to us.”

The address to the new police department is 2291 Memorial Drive in Danville.

Parking for the open house will be at the top of the hill in front of the headquarters.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Jerrod Brown photo
Police continue search for man who stole police car and guns in Pulaski
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

Latest News

Community partners presented on autism resources and support in the Roanoke Valley
Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism
Identity In Art Workshop Scheduled For Hollins University
Identity In Art Workshop Scheduled For Hollins University
Girl Scouts Of Virginia Skyline Receives Large Donation
Girl Scouts Of Virginia Skyline Receives Large Donation
End-Of-Life Conversations
End-Of-Life Conversations