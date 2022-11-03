Danville Police Department to hold open house for public to tour new headquarters

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting an open house for the public to see its new headquarters.

The open house will take place Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event allows residents to take a tour of the new state-of-the-art facility, ask questions and enjoy light refreshments. There will also be a recruitment officer onsite to speak to people about open positions at the police department.

“This new facility houses the Danville Police Department, but this building is for the community,” explained Jennifer Bowles with the Danville Police Department. “So, we want to make sure that the community is able to tour it. We have a community engagement room. If individuals in the community would like to have conversations with officers or host a community meeting, they can reach out to us.”

The address to the new police department is 2291 Memorial Drive in Danville.

Parking for the open house will be at the top of the hill in front of the headquarters.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.