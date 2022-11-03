Hometown Local
Here @ Home previews talk to discuss end-of-life conversations

A presentation to help open the door to tough conversations
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palliative Care Partnership of Roanoke Valley presents a special talk featuring Donald Davis, a renowned storyteller who helps attendees have those tough end-of-life conversations.

Portia Tomlinson with the Palliative Care Partnership of the Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how you can start these conversations, what to say and how cope with losing a loved one.

The special presentation is Monday, November 7 at the Grandin Theatre from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.

Register at CarilionClinic.org/Stories or call 1-800-422-8482.

