Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Federal loan announced for improvements on I-81

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/Kaine Office Release) - US Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) have announced two direct loans for Virginia from the US Department of Transportation’s Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program.

One is a loan of up to $82.6 million to help finance the I-81 Regular Project—which is focused on various improvements in Roanoke County, including the construction of additional lanes and bridge replacements—and $15 million for the I-81 Rural Project to extend highway on- and off-ramps in Frederick, Pulaski, Rockbridge, Shenandoah, Smyth, Washington, and Wythe counties, as well as in Abingdon and Wytheville.

“Anyone who has traveled on I-81 knows that it’s in desperate need of repair. That’s why we’ve fought for upgrades that will make it easier and safer for Virginians to travel I-81 for work or for fun, and for Virginia businesses to ship their products to customers near and far,” said the senators. “We’re pleased these loans are headed to Virginia to help make I-81 improvements possible, and will keep working to build on the progress we made with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to ensure that Virginia communities can build and maintain their roads and bridges.”

More than one-third of all trucks driven through Virginia, and about half of the Commonwealth’s value of goods, are transported along I-81, according to Kaine and Warner. In the last decade, I-81 has experienced significant traffic growth, with travel expected to continue increasing along the interstate.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Jerrod Brown photo
Police continue search for man who stole police car and guns in Pulaski
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

Latest News

VTTI Truck
Blacksburg students learning truck safety tips
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Appomattox Co. crash along 460 early Sunday morning (10.30.22)
The crashes have been causing major delays along the highway.
VDOT working with construction contractors to decrease collisions along I-81 work zones