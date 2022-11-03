FFE Week 10 Team of the Week: George Wythe High School

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last Friday night, George Wythe hosted undefeated Grayson County for the Mountain Empire district championship. In a back-and-fourth battle, it was the Maroons who walked away with the trophy and spoiled Grayson County’s undefeated season.

This is the first time George Wythe has ever won the Mountain Empire district title.

“It felt good,” says ninth year George Wythe head football coach Brandon Harner. “To beat Giles this year and then turn around, beat an undefeated team like Grayson County, these kids have been through it. We’ve had one of the toughest schedules that George Wythe has had in a while. It’s not easy, and I think it’s prepared us hopefully for this long road in the playoffs.”

Last Friday, Coach Harner says an explosion early in the game helped stabilize his squad.

“I thought we played at a high level, especially in the first half. Second half, we, we did some things that kind of let them get back into it. But they played hard. They didn’t give up. Our kids were very resilient as well.”

“First half, came out running all over them,” remembers senior receiver and safety Luke Jollay. “They couldn’t stop us. We were stopping them on defense.”

“We got physical with them the whole first half,” adds senior running back and middle linebacker Leyton Fowler. “We made big plays when we needed to make big plays and we stopped them whenever we needed to stop them. Every time we had to punt, we pinned them on the 10-, 15-yard line, which really helped us out. Small details.”

Coach Harner says playing in a district like the Mountain Empire teaches teams to remain sharp.

“When you play good, good teams, if you make a mistake, they’re going to capitalize on it, you know, and I think that’s been a good lesson for us. When you play those good teams, you can’t let them have those breaks.”

With almost a decade at the helm, Harner says playing physical football is one of the things he champions in his program.

“We want to come out and hit you in the mouth. Run you over,” says Luke Jollay. “Make you cry to your mom,” adds twin brother and Maroon running back and outside linebacker Ben Jollay.

“I hope I’ve continued the tradition here at George Wythe of being tough, physical, hardnosed teams,” Coach Harner says.

