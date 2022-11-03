Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Fire damages Lynchburg gas station

Fire at Shell Gas Station on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg
Fire at Shell Gas Station on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Fire)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gas station in Lynchburg was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 10:20 p.m. to a Shell station at 7719 Timberlake Rd for a report of a structure fire and found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building.

Crews got the fire under control in about 30 minutes. They spent another hour ventilating the roof to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Fire at Shell Gas Station on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg
Fire at Shell Gas Station on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Fire)

The business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental due to a malfunction between a wall outlet and an appliance. Damages to the building and content are estimated to be over $75,000.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County

Latest News

Jerrod Brown photo
Southside Pulaski under shelter in place as police search for armed and dangerous man
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Patchy fog will give way to more sunshine this afternoon.
Thursday Morning Weather Talk Live 11/03/22
Patrick County Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood, arrested in Bland County on drug charges.
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge