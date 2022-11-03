Fire damages Lynchburg gas station

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A gas station in Lynchburg was damaged in a fire Wednesday night, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Crews say they responded at 10:20 p.m. to a Shell station at 7719 Timberlake Rd for a report of a structure fire and found heavy black smoke coming from the front of the building.

Crews got the fire under control in about 30 minutes. They spent another hour ventilating the roof to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

Fire at Shell Gas Station on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg (Lynchburg Fire)

The business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was accidental due to a malfunction between a wall outlet and an appliance. Damages to the building and content are estimated to be over $75,000.

