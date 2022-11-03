Hometown Local
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives large donation

$800,000 donation from philanthropist makes huge impact
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts(Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In early October, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council announced an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making this unprecedented investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history.

Locally, this gift will provide opportunities to reach more girls through high impact programs and to invest in local volunteers and staff through greater training opportunities. Here @ Home welcomed Nikki Williams, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, to talk about the impact this donation has on the program and how it will bolster the foundations of critical areas such as research and staff/volunteer training.

Learn more at www.gsvsc.org.

