Event invites cyclists to take Appalachian Journey

Closeup of cyclist man legs riding mountain bike on outdoor trail in nature
Closeup of cyclist man legs riding mountain bike on outdoor trail in nature(Storyblocks)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appalachian Mountaineer and the Appalachian Journey are upcoming races for bicycle riders who want to experience riding through the Appalachian Mountains. The journey takes place in Floyd County and riders from all over are welcome to experience the magic of these trails that start in Floyd County.

Gordon W. Wadsworth joined us on Here @ Home to talk about gravel racing, what it is and what’s special about Appalachia as a setting for cycling and bicycle racing.

He encourages anyone interested to take part in two upcoming races, The Appalachian Mountaineer November 5, 2022 and The Appalachian Journey April 1, 2023.

Find out more at TheAppalachianJourney.com or on social media @TheAppalachianJourney.

