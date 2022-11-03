Habitat for Humanity to build 25+ affordable homes in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity is creating a community with 27 new safe and affordable homes for those in need.

Habitat Village North will be on Seminole Drive in Danville. Habitat for Humanity received the land as a donation from Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church.

They are now creating the foundation needed to support the first four homes and the families.

“With a lot of new and great changes that are coming with the casino, many new industries and different things coming into our area, we already are at a lack of housing,” said Kim Baldridge, executive director for the Danville Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity. “That doesn’t just include low- to moderate-income housing. It’s all kinds of housing. So, there’s going to be a big competition with houses in the right price range and especially for those that have low- to moderate-income that are already looking for a decent and safe place to live.”

The families will have a mortgage, but it will have a 0% interest rate.

The first four families to live in the homes have already been chosen based off their need, their ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan, and willingness to help with construction.

“I, personally, went into all of these families’ homes and saw their current living conditions. It really makes you think, ‘wow, how do these people do this every day?’ They are very appreciative. They know that this will be something not just for now. This is something for the future,” added Baldridge.

Baldridge says providing these homes is a way to break the generational poverty cycle.

“These children that grow up in these new homes with their family have a better chance at a better education. They have a better chance at knowing their future is more stable and secure because they have a better house to live in,” explained Baldridge.

The first of the four homes should be complete by June. They hope to have all four homes done by the middle of 2024. They will then begin on the next phase of construction.

