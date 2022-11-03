Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A.D. Herzel joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an exhibit at Hollins University called Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project.

Herzel is working with people ages 12-22 at a the workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families.

This exhibit coincides with November being National Adoptee Awareness Month.

The workshop is coming up November 12 from 2-5 p.m.

Find more information at pseudopompous.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.