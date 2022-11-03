Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University

Workshop offers a unique perspective through writing and art
Seeds from the East
Seeds from the East(Hollins University)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A.D. Herzel joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an exhibit at Hollins University called Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project.

Herzel is working with people ages 12-22 at a the workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families.

This exhibit coincides with November being National Adoptee Awareness Month.

The workshop is coming up November 12 from 2-5 p.m.

Find more information at pseudopompous.com.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County

Latest News

End-Of-Life Conversations
End-Of-Life Conversations
Courtesy of Buckingham Branch Railroad
All aboard the Santa Express!
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives large donation
The drought is causing some basements to crack.
Prepare your home for fall and winter weather