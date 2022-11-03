Liberty Christian Academy announces a new stadium for their athletics division

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty Christian Academy held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium Thursday morning.

The new arena will fit more than 4,000 fans as well as a new track around the perimeter of the field.

“You drive on our campus, there is nothing to look at. There’s no cornerstone of our school campus. In eight months, we will have that, and it will be something we can all be proud of,” says Frank Rocco, Coach and Athletic Director for Liberty Christian Academy

In addition to the track, the facility boasts a turf-field, locker rooms for both home and away teams, concession stands and a band practice field.

It is expected to be open by Fall 2023.

