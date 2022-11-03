Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman.

47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley.

October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Rd, where they found a woman lying in the gravel lot dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives later found the woman’s car abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.

The woman’s body was taken to the Medical Examiners’ Office in Roanoke, where she was identified as Hensley. The cause of death was ruled to be a homicide.

October 24, detectives from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant to search a home on Vulcan Street in Clifton Forge. The department was assisted by the Virginia State Police Special Operations Division Tactical Team, the Clifton Forge Police Department and the United States Marshal’s Service. The warrant was executed and Matthew Griffin was arrested for an outstanding violation of probation.

During the search, a gun and ammunition of the same make and caliber used in the murder were recovered. The gun and ammunition have been sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science’s lab in Roanoke for forensic and ballistic examination. After the execution of the search warrant, Griffin was transported to a magistrate, where he was served with the outstanding violation of probation warrant and ordered held without bond at the Botetourt–Craig Regional Jail.

November 2, detectives with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant charging Griffin with second-degree murder for the death of Hensley. He was served that warrant at the Botetourt – Craig Regional Jail and is being held without bond. Detectives say more charges are forthcoming in the near future as the investigation continues.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Bath County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and United States Marshal’s Service assisted with the arrest.

