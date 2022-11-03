Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing.

Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing, with a total of 188,911 tickets winning prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million.

The million-dollar ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven store at 2303 Soapstone Drive in Reston. Two Virginia tickets each won $100,000. They were bought at Spencer’s Express, at 5144 Centralia Road in North Chesterfield and online at valottery.com.

Three tickets won $50,000 apiece. They were bought at B.O.B. #45 at the Pentagon in Arlington, another 7-Eleven, at 13307 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News and another online.

The profit from every Powerball ticket bought in Virginia goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

Powerball tickets can be purchased at any of more than 5,300 Virginia Lottery retailers statewide or online at valottery.com. You can also play Powerball using the Virginia Lottery app. Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. You must be at least 18 years old to play Virginia Lottery games.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.