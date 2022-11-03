Hometown Local
Morning fog will give way to increasing sunshine

Temperatures remain on the warm side for this time of year
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
  • First half of November warmer than normal
  • Chance for rain stays fairly low for this work week
  • Some shower activity heads our way this weekend

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We end the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions as high pressure moves back in. Afternoon highs will read in the upper 60s and even a few low 70s. Overnight lows on these days will be in the 40s.

We'll see increasing sunshine today.
We'll see a few more clouds move in on Friday.
THE WEEKEND

The above normal temperature trend will continue during this weekend as upper-level ridging takes place. Highs will read in the low 70s for most which is a good 8-10° above average for the region.

We’ll notice more clouds into the weekend as well thanks to a southerly wind. Spotty showers are possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers, mist and drizzle are possible this weekend.
THE TROPICS

There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic and both will NOT impact the United States. Lisa and Martin formed into hurricanes Wednesday morning. Lisa made landfall near Belize. Martin is heading up to the northeast past the U.S.

The NHC continues to monitor two tropical systems.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

