Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

New solar facility in Campbell Co. to power 2,600 homes

A new solar project in Campbell County will produce enough electricity to power 2,600 homes.
A new solar project in Campbell County will produce enough electricity to power 2,600 homes.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Depot Solar Facility in Campbell County is the third solar project that Appalachian Power has brought online in less than a year.

And more than 50,000 solar panels produce 15 Megawatts of energy, enough electricity to power 2,600 homes.

A ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon celebrated the successful completion of the project near Rustburg, but it’s actually been in service since mid-July.

The global company, hep energy, built the solar farm and operates it. It’s the company’s first project in Virginia.

A quick tour of the site reveals an expansive project with solar arrays that follow the contour of the land, and leave many of the trees standing.

“You see behind these trees there is a different array,” said hep petra Chief Operating Officer Julian Erfurth. “We kept this area intact, a protected area.”

“If you work right with the landowners etc, you can fit a site better, you can make it work for the community and for you,” said hep petra Chief Executive Officer Wayne Marshall. “The goal really is for nobody to know that you’re here, other than to say hey that’s a nice looking facility.”

Appalachian Power purchases the electricity through a long-term wholesale contract - part of what the company says is a growing portfolio of renewable energy.

Larry Jackson is Appalachian Power’s Director of Government Affairs.

“Of course, we’ve been involved with hydro power for over a century,” Jackson told WDBJ7. “More recently, we’ve been involved in some wind projects. And we just got involved in solar here recently, but it’s an increasing trajectory in renewables for us in Virginia as we go towards a zero carbon future.”

The Depot Solar facility is connected to Appalachian Power’s distribution system, which means the electricity produced here will be used by Appalachian customers in the area.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Jerrod Brown photo
Police continue search for man who stole police car and guns in Pulaski
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

Latest News

Robin Reed has inspired countless, budding meteorologists over the past 4 decade.
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
WDBJ7's Robin Reed To Retire December 2
WDBJ7's Robin Reed To Retire December 2
Danville Habitat For Humanity Plans To Build 27 New Homes
Danville Habitat For Humanity Plans To Build 27 New Homes
Virginia Career Works Annual Job Fair
Virginia Career Works Annual Job Fair