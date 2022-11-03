Hometown Local
No one on school bus hurt in crash on Route 220

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A public school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 in Botetourt County.

The students and driver of the bus were not injured in the crash.

The transportation department covered the affected route with another bus and driver, though families were told to expect delays in their children’s arrival home.

The crash caused backups in the Daleville area.

