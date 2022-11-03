Hometown Local
One hospitalized after Martinsville shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized with injuries sustained in a shooting in Martinsville Wednesday night, according to the City of Martinsville.

Police say they were notified at 11:11 p.m. by the SOVAH Emergency Department of a man suffering from a gunshot wound being treated in the ER. The 30-year-old had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Police say the man didn’t give much information about the circumstances behind the shooting or where he was shot. He was taken from SOVAH to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for treatment of injuries.

After police spoke with witnesses at the ER, they determined the man was likely shot in the 1100 block of Yorkshire Rd in the City of Martinsville. Police determined there had been a fight in the parking lot. Officers collected evidence, processed the scene and spoke with residents of the apartment building.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Sergeant Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to the arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

