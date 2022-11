BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge.

Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony.

A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November 2 was continued, with no new date set.

