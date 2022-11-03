Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Prepare your home for fall and winter weather

How to protect your home from costly damages
The drought is causing some basements to crack.
The drought is causing some basements to crack.
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Now is the time to take a look around your home and prepare for fall and winter’s change in temperatures.

There are several quick items homeowners can do to prepare. We welcome Joe Caruso from JES Foundation Repair to Here @ Home to talk with us about some of the issues Roanoke-area homeowners should be on the lookout for during fall.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County

Latest News

End-Of-Life Conversations
End-Of-Life Conversations
Courtesy of Buckingham Branch Railroad
All aboard the Santa Express!
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives large donation
Seeds from the East
Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University