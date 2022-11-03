Hometown Local
Roanoke Catholic students tackle national issues in mock debate

Roanoke Catholic Students have mock debate(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They say it’s better to debate a question, and that’s exactly what students did Thursday.

Roanoke Catholic’s US Government class held a mock congressional debate. Students represented Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis.

Even Your Hometown Station, WDBJ7, was represented at the debate.

“I think it’s pretty difficult. It’s hard to step up there in front of people and ask questions and make sure they’re good questions. So, I respect reporters, definitely,” said Ryan Wimbish, who was playing a WDBJ7 reporter.

Questions were asked by the student reporters and by each of the mock candidates.

Students say this was a great way to practice their public speaking skills and learn about potential careers.

“It was fun. It was cool. It was good to get out of my comfort zone. I don’t usually do stuff like this, so it was fun,” explained Wimbish.

U.S. Government and Politics is a dual enrollment class with Virginia Western Community College.

Last year the class debated state issues. They plan to have another one next year.

