Roanoke community services see increase in ongoing opioid crisis

It comes as the amount of fentanyl in the community is increasing
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community.

The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.

The center’s harm reduction manager explained how she expects the numbers to increase as we get into the winter months.

”People use more when they’re depressed, it just goes hand in hand with mental health,” Lisa Via said. “Everyone’s mental health is declining, we all have mental health issues that affect us in someway.”

The center is accepting clothing and food donations for the winter months.

