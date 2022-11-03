Hometown Local
Roanoke Fire-EMS commemorates American Flag flown over Ground Zero after 9/11

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September marked 21 years since the attacks on September 11th. Since then, others in our hometowns have found other ways to mourn those lost that day, with a special display in a firehouse in Roanoke.

9/11 is a day most, like Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback, remember.

“It was so surreal, and our hearts sank and we really didn’t know what to expect,” said Hoback.

And it’s a day Hoback says he never wants to forget.

“That event changed and reshaped our nation,” explained Hoback. “It reshaped the public safety community and it reshaped the military. Because what we didn’t think was possible, was possible.”

But one image he replays in his head is the firefighters placing the flag over the debris known as ground zero.

“To show the nation we are stronger than this and we’ll come back. And that flag is here today,” added Hoback. “And it gives me chills to know that I’m holding that flag. We’re presenting that flag; we’re hosting that flag up our flagpole at fire station 7.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS honor guard raised that same flag at 8:46 a.m. Thursday. That was the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Hosting a piece of history for the first time here at home.

“The ceremony was touching,” said firefighter Michael Abbott. “It meant a lot to see the flag go up.”

Abbott traveled from Moneta to witness the moment.

“It’s still brotherhood. Brothers and sisters died on 9/11 for it. It doesn’t matter what firehouse you’re in,” explained Abbott.

A small piece of marble recovered from South Tower was placed below the flag. First responders signed a logbook recording the artifact’s travel over the last 21 years.

“For us to be selected to host it. It is really an honor and a privilege and we’re very humble for that.”

All three historical objects will travel to Lynchburg’s Fire Department Friday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

