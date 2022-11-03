Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for individuals with autism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism on Thursday morning.

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism”. Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.

“We want to be a true resource in this community, and not only in Botetourt, but in this region by being able to answer those questions of how can I find skilled workers or how can I find any workers because there is a shortage,” the chamber’s executive director Khari K. Ryder said.

The Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS), along with Carilion Clinic, are presenting treatment possibilities for families. An occupational therapist with DARS explained how research and education are crucial resources for families.

“We’re helping people understand the process of vocational rehabilitation and how you can move from the educational setting into the work world,” Patti Drescher said.

A physician with Carilion Clinic explained how because there is no single treatment option for individuals with autism, healthcare providers are coming up with different methods of addressing symptoms.

“For autistic kids even more so, the whole family needs to be addressed and taken care of, not just their child or adolescent,” Dr. Anita Cablinger said.

The community partners are working to help families help their children with autism transition into adult life.

“As we move out of school into the real world, the structure is not there and the resources are different and they’re not as easily accessed as they are in the school system,” Drescher said. “There’s a lot of learning about what’s available as resources and how you access those resources.”

The program’s main takeaway is the availability of support for families in the Roanoke Valley.

“I think with programs like this, I feel that challenges will be minimized,” Ryder said. “I think people will feel like there is support out there.”

