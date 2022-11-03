Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store

The Salem Mini Mart sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket this week that led to someone winning...
The Salem Mini Mart sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket this week that led to someone winning $1 million.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news.

“My colleague, he didn’t know either. A customer told him and he found out from the news and he sent me the link, that’s how we know.”

The news was that someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Salem Mini Mart had won $1 million. Patel has owned the shop since 2020 and had never had someone buy a ticket that paid out even close to that amount.

“I’m glad that someone won in our store because it’s Christmas time, so somebody’s Christmas will be very nice, so I’m glad for that, I’m so happy.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County

Latest News

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $1.2B jackpot
Federal Reserve raising the interest rate by .75% of a point. Inflation has been well above...
Central and Southwest Virginia experts outline impacts of most recent interest rate raise
Anew stealth tower will serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake.
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
Increasing sunshine Thursday with highs in the 60s 70.
Wednesday, November 2 - Overnight Outlook