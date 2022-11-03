Hometown Local
Southside Pulaski under shelter in place as police search for armed and dangerous man

Jerrod Brown photo
Jerrod Brown photo(Pulaski Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous after he allegedly stole a police vehicle Thursday morning and tried to run over two officers.

Police say they are gathered in the Southside of the Town of Pulaski, looking for Jerrod Celablee Brown, whom they believe is on foot after wrecking the police vehicle and stealing firearms from it.

Police are asking all Southside residents to shelter in place and not approach Brown. People are advised to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Several Pulaski County schools are also in “Shelter in Place” status during the search, according to Pulaski County Public Schools.

