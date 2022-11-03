U.S. Congress 9th District candidate profile: Taysha DeVaughan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Taysha DeVaughan is the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 9th Congressional district.

“I am very focused on making sure that people feel seen, people feel heard, and that I would not represent a small number of folks, but everybody in the 9th district,” DeVaughan said.

She says it’s time for a change in the 9th district.

“I’m an activist, a community organizer, and an advocate for social change social justice and the environment,” DeVaughn said. “I’m very passionate about protecting and getting back to my community.”

DeVaughan is from Big Stone Gap and says being from a rural area can bring knowledge of the district to Washington D.C.

“I think that we are very resilient district,” she said. “I think we’re very strong, hardworking people but we deserve a whole lot more. I think our poverty levels are too high, I think our income levels are too low and those are two things that I would definitely be concentrating on if I win.”

She says her main focus, if she gets to Washington D.C., would be diversifying the job market.

“Our young people do not feel like they have a future, that they have enough opportunity in the 9th district and the way that I would address that is making sure that we have more diverse job opportunities that are paying a living wage, in a safe environment, that offer benefits and health care and pensions,” DeVaughan said.

For DeVaughn, putting systems in place to address housing and inflation is something she hopes to get done.

“I think if we’re talking about food and fuel prices, that if we have things that are already in place, like living wages, and affordable housing, and rural transportation, if those things are already in place, when things like inflation hit, then we are in a better spot,” DeVaughan said.

Come election day, she says she hopes to be the start of a new era for the 9th district.

“I hear that all the time that people feel unheard, unseen and underrepresented, and that we feel like we get the crumbs of the crumbs of the crumbs in southwest Virginia and in the 9th district and I think that if we just have a representation that is dedicated to making sure that they’re listening to everybody and want people to be heard, then we can do that,” she said.

