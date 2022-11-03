Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

WATCH: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer released by 20th Century Studios

The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.
The "Avatar: The Way of Water" trailer has been released by 20th Century Studios.(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The new trailer for the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel has been released on Wednesday.

The sci-fi sequel titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 16.

According to 20th Century Studios, the second installment in the franchise is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Variety reports the film will have the return of Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch, who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form and once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

The studio said the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids). It will reportedly show the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

According to Us Weekly, the sequel began shooting in 2017 with much of the third film also filmed and scheduled for a 2024 release.

“Avatar” set box office records since being released in 2009, grossing more than $2.9 billion, according to IMDb.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
Christian Pinckney photo
Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows

Latest News

Federal Reserve raising the interest rate by .75% of a point. Inflation has been well above...
Central and Southwest Virginia experts outline the impacts of most recent interest rate raise
FILE - Then-CBS president Leslie Moonves attends the CBS Network 2015 Programming Upfront at...
CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading
FILE - North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea, the latest...
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
FILE - Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Boys movement, stands with his rifle outside...
2 alleged ‘boogaloo’ members arrested in Michigan and Ohio