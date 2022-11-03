Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her death. (KSNV, LVMPD, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Authorities believe a Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother confessed to the crime during a call with 911.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday.

In a 911 call, it appears Bustami told dispatchers she had committed the crime.

Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed to death in her Las Vegas home.(Source: LVMPD, KSNV via CNN)

“I think I killed my mommy,” the caller said.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the 911 dispatcher replied.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” the caller said. “I dropped the table on her head, and I cut her knuckle.”

The call soon ended.

Later that day, a concerned friend of the victim called police after she didn’t show up to work.

“We are all looking for her. She is not answering. She has not shown up to work. And when she called me last night going home, she was scared. And that was the last time I spoke to her,” said the friend in the call.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with Bustami prior to her death.

Authorities arrested the suspect near Barstow, California, with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

A date has not been set for her first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Theresa Ann Harrison mugshot
Covington treasurer pleads guilty in drug case
New report on gold mining in Virginia recommends updated regulations
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
Car similar to one stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County... 11.2.22
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County

Latest News

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats
$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Salem
$1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Salem
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
The Impact of Raising Interest Rates in Southwest Virginia
The Impact of Raising Interest Rates in Southwest Virginia