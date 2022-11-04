Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dasa retires

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of their own, a K9 named Dasa, as she retires.

According to Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dasa was the agency’s first female Patrol K9 and began her career in 2018 with Deputy Sonny Daniels.

The pair was certified under the National Police Dog Working Association and Virginia Police Work Dog Association in drug detection, tracking and apprehension.

While together, K9 Dasa had numerous drug finds and confirmed tracks that assisted with many cases, including a federal conviction with a large cash seizure.

K9 Dasa BCSO (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

In June 2021, K9 Dasa was reassigned to Deputy Farren where she was utilized for tracking and apprehension with numerous successful tracks and felony apprehensions.

K9 Dasa has been with the Sheriff’s Office for four years, and after recent medical issues, is retiring.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office wish her happiness in her retirement.

