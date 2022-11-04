Birthdays
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

(WLUC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake on Friday near Bear Drive off of State Park Road.

The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the scene and found the white male in the water after the Communications Center received a report at around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body being located.

He was identified by information found on him. The case is ongoing and pending notification of next of kin.

“Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Pulaski County Emergency Management, Pulaski County Public Safety, Newbern Fire Department, Pulaski County Special Operations, Virginia Conservation Police, and the Virginia State Parks Police for their assistance.”

