Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school

(Will Thomas)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday.

The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.

“The school resource officer responded within two minutes of notification, and the incident was handled promptly. The students and staff were safe,” said Superintendent Kim Halterman.

Parents and students are being urged to contact the school if they have safety-related information to share. The school division website, ahps.k12.va.us, has a reporting feature that allows for the sharing of safety-related information.

The district says, “Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and cooperating law enforcement agencies take any weapons-related incident seriously, including those involving look-alike weapons. The school division appreciates the help and cooperation from students, parents, and the community.”

Anyone with questions about the specific incident at CMS is encouraged to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Matthew Griffin mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
Patrick County Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood, arrested in Bland County on drug charges.
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time Ending
Daylight Saving Time Ending
TAP Youth Mentoring Programs Teach Life Skills
TAP Youth Mentoring Programs Teach Life Skills
The dormer Grand Home Furnishings outlet has 40,000 square feet of usable space.
SML Center no longer destined for former Grand Home Furnishings building
Money graphic.
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County