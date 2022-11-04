Charges pending against student after report of airsoft gun at school

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a student at Clifton Middle School in Covington Friday.

The school resource officer was notified by school administrators after they learned a student may have taken an airsoft gun to school. The incident was isolated, according to Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, and there was no threat to students and staff.

“The school resource officer responded within two minutes of notification, and the incident was handled promptly. The students and staff were safe,” said Superintendent Kim Halterman.

Parents and students are being urged to contact the school if they have safety-related information to share. The school division website, ahps.k12.va.us, has a reporting feature that allows for the sharing of safety-related information.

The district says, “Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and cooperating law enforcement agencies take any weapons-related incident seriously, including those involving look-alike weapons. The school division appreciates the help and cooperation from students, parents, and the community.”

Anyone with questions about the specific incident at CMS is encouraged to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.

