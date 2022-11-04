Danville encourages voting by offering free bus service on Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Transit will offer free bus service in the City of Danville on Election Day.

Danville says the free service is to encourage people interested in voting by removing transportation as a barrier.

They say the service will be provided for all Danville Transit operations, which include fixed-route and reservation-based services. Fixed-route service reaches a majority of polling locations. The reservation-based Reserve A Ride is a door-to-door service through the city, and is subject to capacity limits.

Earlier this week, the City Council voted to authorize Danville Transit to offer free bus service for future November general elections.

For this year’s general election, Danville residents can cast ballots in three races: House of Representatives Fifth District, the City Council, and the School Board.

Voters can look at a sample ballot here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.