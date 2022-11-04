Birthdays
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door scam

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is warning its customers about a scam involving a person claiming to represent the company.

The utility says a person has been going door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist acting on behalf of Danville Utilities.

The person tells the homeowners if their homes qualify, they can have solar panels installed with no upfront, out-of-pocket costs with an associated energy program providing cheaper rates that are locked in and will never go up. Then the person offers to prepare a report based on the home’s average utility bills.

Danville Utilities wants to express this person does not represent the company, and has this statement.

Utility employees do not solicit door-to-door, and they would not ask you to provide information about your utility bill. While some third-party generation suppliers may use door-to-door sales tactics, they should represent themselves as such, not as affiliates of Danville Utilities.

Danville Utilities

Danville Utilities says if an employee or authorized contractor needs access to your home or needs to review an issue with you, an appointment will be scheduled in advance and proper identification will be provided to you.

They warn customers against providing personal or financial information to a visitor or caller they don’t know.

If you have a question about whether someone is a legitimate representative of Danville Utilities, contact the utilities’ office directly at 434-799-5155 to verify the person’s identity.

They say to notify Danville Police or the county Sheriff’s Office immediately if you believe the person is an imposter.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

