Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday.

“We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region.

One manufacturer says it is looking for someone who is willing to hit the ground running and is willing to learn, while others were looking for folks with experience.

“Seeking new talent and opportunities within the community, just finding someone who is knowledgeable, well-versed and ready to work. It’s very important to us,” says Ashley Clark, Human Resources Generalist for Delta Star Incorporated.

Some job seekers who attended the fair said they were simply looking for a better salary.

“Pay, it has to be $15 or more, can’t be no less. If I could get an experience out of something new, I’ll take it,” says Malcom Gailard, an attendee at the job fair

Back in September, Master Brand Cabinets announced closing its Lynchburg Plant, leaving more than 200 people out of a job. Saunders says the time to find a new job is now.

He states, “We have seen some manufacturers announce that they are planning to leave, so those people that are losing their jobs right now with those companies leaving, do have an opportunity to connect with some other good employers at hiring events like this. D on’t wait to look for a job.”

Virginia Career Works provides one-on-one career counseling for people who are struggling to find employment and they suggest you research their locations across Virginia for help.

