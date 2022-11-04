Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair

Virginia Career Works Central Region
Virginia Career Works Central Region(wdbj)
By Bryan Womack
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday.

“We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region.

One manufacturer says it is looking for someone who is willing to hit the ground running and is willing to learn, while others were looking for folks with experience.

“Seeking new talent and opportunities within the community, just finding someone who is knowledgeable, well-versed and ready to work. It’s very important to us,” says Ashley Clark, Human Resources Generalist for Delta Star Incorporated.

Some job seekers who attended the fair said they were simply looking for a better salary.

“Pay, it has to be $15 or more, can’t be no less. If I could get an experience out of something new, I’ll take it,” says Malcom Gailard, an attendee at the job fair

Back in September, Master Brand Cabinets announced closing its Lynchburg Plant, leaving more than 200 people out of a job. Saunders says the time to find a new job is now.

He states, “We have seen some manufacturers announce that they are planning to leave, so those people that are losing their jobs right now with those companies leaving, do have an opportunity to connect with some other good employers at hiring events like this. Don’t wait to look for a job.”

Virginia Career Works provides one-on-one career counseling for people who are struggling to find employment and they suggest you research their locations across Virginia for help.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Bullet hole found at Pat Harrigan's house
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
Trenton Frye mugshot
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
A school bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash in Botetourt County... 11.3.22
Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt
Jerrod Brown photo
Pulaski traffic returns to normal as police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns

Latest News

Pulaski Search For Man Who Stole Police Car Continues
Pulaski Police Search For Man Who Stole Police Car Continues
Yankee Candle owner to close Forest facility at the end of the year
Roanoke Catholic Students Participate In Mock Debate
Roanoke Catholic Students Participate In Mock Debate
Danville Police Department Hosts Open House Of New Headquarters
Danville Police Department Hosts Open House Of New Headquarters