Evening of African cultures scheduled for Saturday in Roanoke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Colors of Western VA is teaming up with CommUnity Arts Reach to host a Celebration of African Cultures Saturday at the Claude Moore Education Complex in Roanoke.

There will be performances, storytelling, fashion, food and artisan tables... a rich cultural experience for all ages. There will be a stage program that displays the vibrancy of African cultures, followed by a community meal for purchase.

Admission is free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Stopping by 7@four Friday were Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of Local Colors, and Alanjha Harris, Advisory Board member of CommUnity Arts Reach.

