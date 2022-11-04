FFE Week 10 Player of the Week: Brody Dawyot

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Imagine your team is up against an undefeated rival at the top of the district. Now imagine that you’re a freshman quarterback tasked with leading your squad to a win.

It’s not so scary when you’re the 6-foot-4 Glenvar QB Brody Dawyot, who proved to be Bobcat kryptonite last Friday night.

WDBJ7′s Week 10 Player of the Week credits last week’s walk-off win to his coaching staff, his o-line and his breakfast.

“We have chickens at our house so we get fresh eggs,” explains Dawyot. “I usually cook like four, crack them open, put them in the pan and just stir them. I’m actually pretty good cooker.”

He’s also a pretty good quarterback.

In a tug of war against undefeated Radford in week 10, the towering freshman cooked up a stunning win for the Highlanders in the final seconds of the game.

“It was fourth and goal,” he describes. “We’re on the one-yard line, and our coach called a timeout. And he asked what we felt comfortable with. And we all said the same play; the line blocks great, the whole game and then gave just found an open spot.”

“It was exciting,” remembers senior receiver Gabe Ford. “We were coming off a bye week so we prepped for it for two weeks. We knew that they were going to be a challenge, but we just stayed confident.”

“It’s always a tougher matchup for us because they’re really good in space, but every Friday is a new challenge,” says Kevin Clifford, Glenvar head football coach. “So you just prepare it that way, and competition brings out the best in you, and I feel like with us and Radford or Giles or Floyd or whomever, it does that. Friday night was no different. Just the fact that they’re really good and athletic and undefeated just adds more to it.”

Coach Clifford adds the extra time his squad spends in the weight room helps give them an advantage.

Friday night’s game was the fifth start for Dawyot at Glenvar, and his coach says he played beyond his years.

“He just showed a lot of maturity and just a lot of guts Friday night. He had 18 carries, 26 passes. So we put the ball in his hands quite a bit and he came through for us.”

While Brody says he’s grateful for the player of the week honor, he credits his offensive line for giving him the time to keep things simmering.

“They were blocking their hearts out,” he notes. “If they wouldn’t have done that then we would have definitely not won that game.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.