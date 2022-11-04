A front brings a few showers this weekend

We’ll see some sunshine today

Rain chances build back in this weekend

First weekend of November will have unseasonably warm temperatures

FRIDAY

We start the day off with some low clouds, but we’ll get some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the viewing area! Dry conditions are in store too as high pressure remains over the region.

Morning clouds will lead to some sunshine this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

The high pressure system won’t stay close for long though... late Friday night (near 10 PM) spotty showers make a return.

CLOUDY AND DAMP AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND

Spotty showers remain throughout the day on Saturday. Some spots will stay dry to start the weekend, but cloudy skies will hold tight thanks to an approaching front. This front will also bring breezy conditions on Saturday.

As the front heads closer to us, we can expect a few more showers on Sunday with the opportunity for some heavy pockets of rain at times. We aren’t calling for a complete washout as showers will come and go at times, but have the umbrella handy!

A few showers, mist and drizzle are possible this weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

The rain showers won’t impact our temperatures though! The above normal temperature trend will continue during this weekend as upper-level ridging takes place. Highs will read in the low 70s for most which is a good 5-10° above average for the region. These warmer temperatures also continue to start off next week!

More clouds move in this weekend with spotty showers. (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

Lisa and Martin continue to weaken as the rest of the tropics remain fairly quiet.

