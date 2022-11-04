Birthdays
Lexington Police Department still fundraising for mounted unit

Mounted Unit
Mounted Unit(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Police Department is still $15 thousand short of its fundraising goal to help take care of its mounted unit.

The department has to feed and clean the animals twice a day, seven days a week.

Officers have started training the horses ahead of the Christmas Parade. To be ready for their big debut, the horses are getting used to noises and practicing keeping their calm.

Being on the horses will help police control the crowd better and increase security.

“The Halloween event that we just had, October 31. We had four kids that got separated from their parents,” said Lexington Chief of Police Angela Greene. It was still crowded even with the rain. To be on a horse and have that 10-foot advantage would give a lot easier access and quicker availability to relocate and to combine or unite families.”

The department will host a 5k fundraiser April 15 in partnership with the Lexington Horse Center. Click here to learn more about the 5k fundraiser.

Click here to learn more about the unit.

