Martinsville Middle School to host LEGO Robotics Regional Qualifying Tournament

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Middle and elementary school students in Martinsville are preparing for the LEGO Robotics Regional Qualifying Tournament.

Martinsville Public Schools has 12 teams with more than 100 students participating in LEGO robotics this year. In previous years, Martinsville robotics teams have placed in state, national and international competitions.

During the competition, the students will be scored on their robot design, innovation, and core values.

“The core value of robotics really helps the students to work with each other as a team to understand that everybody is part of a mission,” said Jill Collins, Martinsville Public Schools coordinator. “So, it really helps with team building.”

The tournament begins Saturday at Martinsville Middle School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The top three teams will get the chance to compete in the state tournament at James Madison University.

