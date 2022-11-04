Modine Manufacturing expands Rockbridge facility, creating jobs

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Modine Manufacturing transformed the Rockbridge building from a warehouse to a full-scale production facility.

The company produces data center chillers and has operated in Virginia since 1963.

“You know there’s so much data. There’s so much cloud services and so many things like that. And everything we’re sending is keeping all the machines cool,” said Plant House Manager Tommy Johnson. “That’s allowing all that to run efficiently.”

The units will now be built in Lexington, investing $13 million by the end of the fiscal year into expanding the facility.

“We decided to convert this warehouse where we have a community,” explained Modine Manufacturing CEO Neil Brinker. “Where we’re focused with the community and where we have employment, and we know we wanted to make an investment here.”

Johnson says they’ve already shipped 7 units to Northern Virginia.

“Our units utilize exceptionally high levels of what we call free cooling,” added Johnson. “Which is energy efficient. It saves energy for the areas.”

Virginia Economic Development Partnership Managing Director Brian Dail says this helps the commonwealth diversify the products manufactured in Virginia and creates opportunities for small towns.

“Bring jobs to rural Virginia and that’s one of our strategic goals that we have,” explained Dail. “Not just focusing on large metropolitan areas for job creation, but throughout the entire commonwealth.”

Johnson said they went from having 10 employees to almost 70 and counting.

“So, good jobs, good employment and more tax base and eventually more revenue and bringing more people to our area,” said Johnson.

Brinker said the company is thinking about an even bigger expansion in the area.

