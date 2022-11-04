The Nutcracker returns to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 200-year-old tale “The Nutcracker” is returning to the stage this holiday season in Lynchburg.

The Christmas-themed ballet following the adventures of Clara through the Lands of Snowflakes and Sweets is a holiday classic, and will be shown at the Academy Center of the Arts.

The showings will be Saturday, December 10 at 1 and 5 p.m., and Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m.

The 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. showings will have an extra event for children with an on-stage ballet class with Clara and her friends. Children ages 3-8 will learn introductory ballet steps and have photo opportunities with the dancers while adults enjoy a holiday cocktail.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.