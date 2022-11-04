One lane on I-81 closed overnight for bridge repairs
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 138.4 near Salem will be closed overnight for what VDOT calls “emergency bridge repairs.”
The closure begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to last until Saturday morning.
The bridge is over Route 635 (Goodwin Avenue) in Roanoke County and is within the work zone for the I-81 widening project between exits 137 and 141, according to VDOT.
A VDOT contractor discovered damage to the structure Friday afternoon.
To get updates on his lane closure, click 511Virginia.org.
