Birthdays
Obits
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

One lane on I-81 closed overnight for bridge repairs

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 138.4 near Salem will be closed overnight for what VDOT calls “emergency bridge repairs.”

The closure begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to last until Saturday morning.

The bridge is over Route 635 (Goodwin Avenue) in Roanoke County and is within the work zone for the I-81 widening project between exits 137 and 141, according to VDOT.

A VDOT contractor discovered damage to the structure Friday afternoon.

To get updates on his lane closure, click 511Virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jerrod Celablee Brown, wanted in Pulaski County.
Pulaski Police continue search for man who stole patrol car and guns
VIRGINIA LOTTERY TICKET MEGA MILLIONS
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
Matthew Griffin mugshot
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
Patrick County Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood, arrested in Bland County on drug charges.
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge

Latest News

Federal loan announced for improvements on I-81
VTTI Truck
Blacksburg students learning truck safety tips
Virginia State Police responded to a chain-reaction crash on I-95 N near Parham Road in Henrico...
Woman dead, 7 people sent to hospital after chain-reaction crash on I-95
Credit: Concord Volunteer Fire Department
Appomattox Co. crash along 460 early Sunday morning (10.30.22)