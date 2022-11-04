Birthdays
Paint your pet at The Taubman

Create a lasting memory of your furry friend
Paint your pet
Paint your pet(Taubman Museum of ARt)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Those big, sweet eyes. Those lovable, furry paws. A long, swishy tail that instantly wags when you enter the room. You have the best pet in the world, don’t you? Create a lasting memory of your favorite feline or Fido from the comfort of home with a Taubman Museum of Art Paint Your Pet Home Kit!

Katrina King-Singh, Community Access and Engagement Manager at the Taubman Museum of Art, joins us on Here @ Home to show us how easy it is to paint your pet! So easy, Natalie and Catherine got into the fun!

The event includes a 16″ x 20″ canvas with your pet’s portrait already drawn out, a set of 24 acrylic paints, a 10-piece set of paintbrushes, and a color print-out of your pet for reference. You’ll also receive a link to a step-by-step instructional video to guide you through the process and get that creativity going.

When you register, you’ll be sent instructions in a confirmation email on how to submit a clear photo of your pet’s face so our instructor can prep your canvas.

Find out more by visiting Taubman Museum of Art TaubmanMuseum.org or call 540.342.5760.

