Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County

Money graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes.

The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023.

Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal property taxpayers in the categories of cars/trucks, motorcycles, motor homes, and trailers. On average, assessments in these categories increased by 35% in 2022 due to increased vehicle values.

Residents who’ve already paid their personal property tax bill will receive a 33% rebate of the amount paid for the approved categories above.

For residents who haven’t paid their personal property tax bills, the county staff is working to apply a 33% credit to accounts.

Also discussed at the meeting was the idea of obtaining more data from staff to review relief scenarios for boat owners, who saw an average nine percent increase in their bills during this assessment.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

