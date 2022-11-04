Reward offered in search for Pulaski fugitive

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police say there is a $3,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of stealing a police car and trying to run over two police officers.

Police are working with the US Marshals Office in the search for Jerrod Brown, but they say they have no reason to believe the public is in danger, and the shelter-in-place issued Thursday has been lifted. Police say they don’t have reason to believe anyone has been hurt.

Police are hoping urging anyone who has heard from Brown since Thursday morning to call 540-994-8680 or the tipline at 540-994-2586.

Perimeters put into place Thursday have been lifted and traffic patterns are back to normal as the search continues, and Pulaski County schools are operating as normal.

Pulaski Police say they believe Jerrod Celablee Brown stole a police vehicle Thursday morning and tried to run over two officers. Police said the situation started following a domestic call around 9 a.m. Thursday.

“A police vehicle was stolen. While officers were responding to a domestic call, the vehicle was stolen. The perpetrator tried to run over two of our officers,” said Sonia Ramsey, community resource specialist with the Pulaski Police Department.

Police say Brown wrecked the police vehicle and stole guns from it, then ran off.

