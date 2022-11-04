Richmond ambulance headed to Ukraine

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - An ambulance that helped bring emergency medical services to residents of Richmond will soon serve war victims in Ukraine.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association worked together to donate the emergency vehicle and medical supplies.

They announced the donation during an event Friday afternoon in Richmond.

This will be the 20th ambulance donated through the program ‘U.S. Ambulances for Ukraine.’

The organizations are inviting the public to write messages of support on the ambulance before it leaves for Ukraine next week.

