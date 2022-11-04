Birthdays
Reminder: Time to change batteries in smoke alarms

Roanoke City Fire-EMS reminds everyone to replace batteries in smoke detectors
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When is the last time you changed the batteries in the smoke alarms in your home? The twice annual time change is the perfect time to change those batteries, according to Roanoke City Fire-EMS.

Deputy Chief David Guynn joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the importance of changing smoke alarm batteries this time of year and testing those alarms.

He also offered information on free alarms for city residents and how to get them.

