TAP youth mentoring programs teach life skills

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) offers several youth mentoring programs to help Inspire children and young adults to consider and pursue opportunities.

Djuan Hankins and Lateefah Trent are Youth Services Specialists who joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the programs and what they aim to do for area youth. They told us about some upcoming events students can sign up to join.

TAP is looking for youth advocates. You can teach youth athletes healthy relationship skills and that violence never equals strength with the help of Coaching Boys Into Men and Athletes as Leaders. To register, contact Djuan Hankins at 540.385.1445 or Djuan.hankins@tapintohope.org. You can also find out more at tapintohope.org/event/cbim-aal/.

An elementary school and middle school mentoring program is being offered in Roanoke City schools. Sessions focus on self-love, conflict resolution, goal setting, career exploration and building an entrepreneurial mindset. Mentor groups are run by trained adult mentors. Students will engage in team-building activities, field trips, and more. For more information call 540.354.2212 or email Nicole.ross@tapintohope.org.

