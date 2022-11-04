Birthdays
Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody

Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m.

The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as quickly as possible.

The Staunton Police Department received a report of someone wearing a mask and carrying a bow and arrow was on the property. Police found him nearby and took him into custody. The lockdowns were lifted within an hour.

13-year-old boy was charged with trespassing and wearing a mask to cover the face while committing a criminal offense and is being held at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.

Staunton City Schools said they appreciate their quick response and assistance.

The Staunton Police Department continues to work with Staunton City School officials to ensure a safe learning environment for all students, staff, and teachers at all city schools.

