VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81.

They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81.

The state agencies haven’t formally announced their plans, but the subject came up during a recent meeting of the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

Members were being briefed on I-81 construction, when the conversation turned to frequent traffic backups and delays.

“One of the things that’s really contributing to that problem is crashes, and crashes in the work zone,” said VDOT’s Dave Covington. “And we are working to drive that number down as best we can. "

Covington said VDOT is working on a plan to deploy new technology in the Salem area to reduce the number of crashes.

Asked if the department is considering installing cameras to ticket speeders, VDOT officials said they are working on a pilot project with Virginia State Police that could be implemented within a year.

“My understanding is that we are in procurement for a system that we can actually put in place,” Covington told the board. “We would like to monitor that for one year to see what kind of behavioral changes occur as a result of that. So it is in the planning stages, but has not happened yet.”

So exactly where will these cameras go?

VDOT is still considering that question. And with a number of construction projects in the pipeline, the timing of the work and acquisition of the system could determine where the cameras end up.

